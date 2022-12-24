Local rap artist organizes toy drive to give back to the Oceano community

A local rap artist organized a toy drive in Oceano on Christmas Eve.

The event took place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roman's Barber Shop.

Kody Balboa said he organized the event with help from his family and friends. And local businesses around Oceano donated all the toys distributed.

All the children attending the event were able to pick a toy and each family had a raffle ticket to win additional gifts.

Attendees also enjoyed free food and took photos with Blue Santa.

Balboa said he organized the event as a way to give back to his community.

"We are a big loving community," said Kody Balboa, rapper and organizer. "There's a lot of people from here who have thriving businesses and want to give back. This is obviously an example of that."

This was Balboa's first year hosting the event.

