Local schools to celebrate Read Across America Day

Thursday is National Read Across America Day, and several Santa Maria elementary schools will be participating.

Before the events tomorrow, Bonita Elementary School held a family literacy night Wednesday night.

Former students returned to school to read with current students.

School officials say the night is meant to instill a love of reading into the children.

“We read very rigorous content and they are expected to do a lot and sometimes reading can be overwhelming, we do try to make it fun too,” said Mark Tacy, a 4th grade teacher at Bonita Elementary School

Thursday, students from the ASTRA club at Righetti High School will read to kindergarten students at Ontiveros Elementary School.

Also Thursday, students at Sanchez and Robert Bruce Elementary Schools will be served green eggs and ham for breakfast, in a tribute to the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Both schools will hold additional festivities to celebrate the day of reading.