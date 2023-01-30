Local student battling with eye cancer visits United Nations headquarters

A local high school student who dreams of becoming a diplomat, took a trip to the United Nations Headquarters in New York, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Pioneer Valley High School junior Kaleolani “Kale” Ilac, was diagnosed with cancer in his right eye last January and has been on chemotherapy for a year.

“My wish to go to New York and the UN has served as a source of hope for me throughout my battle with cancer,’’ Kale said. “Now that I have had my wish granted and lived out that dream, the trip serves as an inspiration towards my future aspirations and for that I will be eternally grateful.’’

During his trip, he met with members of the Department of Safety and Security, and the Ambassador of France and others. He also visited the Security Council consultation room.

Kale was accompanied with his family in his trip to New York.

“I just want to thank everyone at Make-A-Wish and the United Nations Outreach Team for providing my son with one of the most memorable days of his young life and for giving him a spark of hope and inspiration to hold on to while fighting this diagnosis,’’ Kevin Ilac, Kale’s father and assistant principal of Pioneer Valley High School, said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Tri Counties also helped fulfill his wish.

