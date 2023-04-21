Local students explore potential career paths at annual Allan Hancock College event

Thousands of local students were given a chance to explore potential career paths and check out various programs at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria Friday.

It was part of college’s 17th annual Career Exploration Day.

Hancock says nearly 4,000 students from local junior high and high schools were invited to take part in the event.

“This is the largest Career Exploration event our college has ever hosted,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walther, Ph.D in a press release. “This a great opportunity for these students to learn how higher education can change their lives and prepare them successful careers.”

Staff and faculty from Allan Hancock were on hand to meet with the students along with more than 150 local businesses. First responders were also there with equipment for the students to check out.

"It's a good way just to broaden the view of everything, so it's just getting a good feel of what's around us and what we could actually do here in our own community. It's nice to know," said Alayza Gomez, who is a junior at Orcutt Academy High School and attended the event.

“We are very close with the community, and many of our welders are actually students from Hancock’s welding program,” said Hancock alum Esteban Carrillo, who is employed at Melfred Borzall, which manufactures drilling equipment. “This event is an opportunity to meet potential new employees and tell them how they can get the training and skills they need at Hancock and come work for us.”

