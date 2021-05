Students from Teach Elementary School in San Luis Obispo showed their support for law enforcement Thursday.

Fifth grade students from Mrs. Emery’s and Mr. Lanier’s fifth grade classrooms lined up outside the school to thank officers as they drove and walked by following the memorial service at Cal Poly for San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The school says officers thanked included those from Fresno, New York City and Dallas.