Locals enjoy a 'Sweetheart Stroll' at First Friday event in Atascadero

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce hosted its second First Friday of 2023.

For Friday's event, locals got the chance to participate in the Sweetheart Stroll: Sip & Shop.

Ticket holders enjoyed beer, wine, coffee and cider tasting from more than 15 local businesses.

The Atascadero Historical Society also offered complimentary tours at City Hall.

KSBY spoke to one local resident, who shared the reasons why he attended the event.

"First of all, to support the local businesses and the community. And, of course, get together with a lot of friends and taste the wines that we represent so well from our county," said Mike Elkins, who lives in Atascadero.

If you missed the Sweetheart Stroll: Sip & Shop, there will be more events coming on the first Friday of each month in 2023.