Lompoc area students awarded for projects at annual STEM Exposition

Some students in the Lompoc area recently took part in the 38th annual Central Coast Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Exposition.

Vandenberg Space Force Base scientists and engineers assisted in judging the science projects on display at the Cabrillo High School gymnasium in Vandenberg Village Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20.

Cash prizes from $50 up to $200 were awarded to the 4th through 10th grade student winners from Crestview, La Honda and Buena Vista elementary schools, Vandenberg Middle School and Lompoc High School.

Some scholarships were also given.

More than 60 volunteers were reportedly involved in the event where U.S. Space Force Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, spoke prior to the awards ceremony for the students.

Organizers provided the following list of award winners:

4th Grade Award Winners:

3rd Place, $50 to 4th Grader from Crestview Elementary, “Magnetic Propulsion” – Henry Long

2nd Place, $75 to 4th Graders from La Honda Elementary, “Electric Lemon” – Alina Rico, Juan Rojas Becerra and Kimberly Salazar Rodriguez

1st Place, $100 to 4th Graders from La Honda Elementary, “Solar Oven” – Diego Reyes, Alishba Vega Rivera, Cameron Hawk

5th Grade Award Winners:

3rd Place, $50 to 5th Graders from La Honda Elementary, “Artificial Limbs” – Adamari Ollua, Madalynn Thornton & Madi Orozco

2nd Place, $75 to 5th Grader Crestview Elementary, ”Is mascara really waterproof” – Cienna Carrol

1st Place, $100 to 5th Grader from Crestview Elementary, “Rocket Science” – Jayden Kitzmiller

6th Grade Award Winners:

3rd Place, $100 to 6th Grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “Ocean Temperatures, PH of the Sea” – London Machado

2nd Place, $150 to 6th Buena Vista Elementary, ”Paper Chromotography” – Tabitha Martinez

1st Place, $200 to 6th Grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “What fruit will power LED” – Michael Lumsdaine

7th Grade Award Winners:

3rd Place, $100 to 7th Graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “What is the best fin design for wind power” – Jaxon Johnston and Jonathan Mendez

2nd Place, $150 to 7th Grader from Vandenberg Middle School, ”Mini-DIY Hovercraft” – Isabelle Liu

1st Place, $200 to 7th Grader from Vandenberg Middle School, “Does magnesium sulfate or sodium chloride grow larger crystals” – Calleigh Barreraz

9th – 10th Grade Award Winners:

1st Place, $100 to 10th Graders from Lompoc High School, “Steam Boat” – Jonathan Lopez and Oscar Zamudio

Hal Seggerman Award to 7th Grader from, Vandenberg Middle School, “Which soil provides the best growing opportunity for flowers” – Madison Foss

David Covell Aeronautical Award to 6th Grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “Bottle Rocket” – Marie Frew

George Koopman Engineering Award to 6th Grader from Buena Vista Elementary, “The strongest weld” – Aubree LaMere

Natural Sciences Award to 7th Graders from Vandenberg Middle School, “Will ants affect soil fertility” – Alyssa Capps, Halle Curtis

Endeavour Center Award to 4th Graders from La Honda Elementary, “Tornado” – Evan Gutierrez, Leonei Ramirez Santos, Miklo Garcia

Best of STEM Expo, $500 Scholarship, 6th Grade from Buena Vista Elementary, “Solar Energy” - Zander Flores

