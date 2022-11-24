Lompoc brewery hosting displaced military members for Thanksgiving dinner

A Lompoc brewery is hosting displaced military members for a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

COLD Coast Brewing Company is hosting the dinner for those stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base who are unable to see their families for the holidays.

One of the Brewery’s co-owners says the idea for the dinner started when he worked at VSFB as a contractor.

“I spent 22 years at Vandenberg as a contractor and I would bring these young airmen to my home for dinner. Don't sit in your dorm room and eat a hot pocket, come eat with my family. You see these kids every day, they should have somewhere they can go and enjoy a good Thanksgiving dinner,” said Michael Lamping.

Local businesses donated cutlery and food to the dinner, including 18 smoked turkeys and 7-8 tri tips.

To-go containers will be provided to watchstanders who are unable to attend.

The dinner will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m.