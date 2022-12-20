Lompoc holiday decoration contest winners announced

City officials have announced the winners of the 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest.

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission announced that 1408 West Pear Ave. won best overall.

The runner ups were:

1st place: 921 North R St.

2nd place: 1100 Archer St.

3rd place: 412 South Sage St.

Judging took place on Friday, December 16. A total of 42 residents were considered.

Several local businesses were recognized for their outstanding holiday decorations, including: