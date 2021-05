People in Lompoc can take advantage of free Friday night fitness classes this month.

The Friday Night Light fitness class takes place Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Lompoc Community Track & Field during the month of May.

Yoga is happening May 14. People are asked to bring a mat, mask and water and to social distance during the class.

The event is free and open to members of the community.

For questions, call the YMCA at (805) 736-3483.

For more information, click here.