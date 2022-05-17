Lompoc PD hosting Food Truck Fest for police week

On Wednesday, community members are invited to come out to the Lompoc Police Department for a Food Truck Fest to celebrate National Police Week.

The event will feature a wide variety of food trucks, organizers say. In addition, attendees can check out police demonstrations and enjoy music and activities provided by Lompoc Foursquare Church.

The Food Truck Fest will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in front of the police department at 107 Civic Center Plaza.

The event aims to honor officers who gave their lives on the job, Lompoc Police Sergeant Sergio Arias told KSBY.

"We celebrate the officers that have fallen in our line of duty. It's just a chance to take a moment and remember them," Arias said. "Oftentimes, different departments have different types of celebrations, so this is [...] our way of showing that we recognize those officers."

Lompoc Police Department kicked off the Food Truck Fest for the first time in 2017.