Lompoc Public Library to hold Peeps Diorama Contest

The Lompoc Public Library System is hosting a Peeps Diorama Contest in March.

Library officials said they are accepting dioramas beginning Monday, March 13.

The contest involves making a diorama the size of a shoebox, with a design based on a book, movie, TV show or place in Lompoc. No food other than Peeps candy is allowed.

Entries must include a title and be family-friendly, according to the library.

Participants can drop off their submissions between March 13 and March 23, and voting by the public will take place from March 23 to 29.

Library officials said winners will be announced on March 30.

Entry forms can be picked up at the Lompoc Library main branch, 501 E. North Ave. All ages are invited to enter.