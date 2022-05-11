Lompoc seeking feedback on new Thompson Park playground design

The City of Lompoc is seeking feedback on a new playground design for one of the city parks.

Thompson Park’s playground was fenced off last December after a slide and climbing apparatus were damaged.

The City is now asking the community to take a survey regarding two design options for a new playground area.

Both options include a slide, climbing areas and swings.

Funding for the project will come from park impact revenue, grant money and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.

The deadline to take the survey is Monday, May 16, at 5 p.m.