Lompoc seeking feedback on new Thompson Park playground design

Thompson Park proposal.png
City of Lompoc
Option 1 of Lompoc's Thompson Park playground re-design
Thompson Park proposal.png
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 11, 2022
The City of Lompoc is seeking feedback on a new playground design for one of the city parks.

Thompson Park’s playground was fenced off last December after a slide and climbing apparatus were damaged.

The City is now asking the community to take a survey regarding two design options for a new playground area.

Both options include a slide, climbing areas and swings.

Funding for the project will come from park impact revenue, grant money and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.

The deadline to take the survey is Monday, May 16, at 5 p.m.

Thompson Park 2.png
Option 2 for Lompoc's Thompson Park playground re-design

