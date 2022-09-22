Lompoc Senior Health expo offers free health checks, cooking demo and more

The Lompoc Valley Medical Health center will be hosting the annual Lompoc Senior Health Expo Friday morning.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.

Participants can get free health checks, including cholesterol and fasting blood sugar, vision, balance testing and others, according to the press release. There will also be community resources, fraud, and scam prevention and interactive cooking demonstrations.

The expo is an annual event but it was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to the participants and the generous sponsors that make this event a success,” said Karen Ortiz, LVMC Outreach Coordinator. “We’re glad to be back. We are so appreciative to the city of Lompoc for hosting this event and extra accolades to Lompoc Recreation Supervisor Sue Slavens and her staff for always going above and beyond for this event."

Free transportation will be offered by COLT by calling 805-875-8098 or 805-736-7666.