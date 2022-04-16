Lompoc Senior's Club looking for volunteers to help with thrift store move in

The Lompoc Senior’s Club is asking for volunteers to help with the opening of the club’s thrift store.

The plan is to create a disaster relief agency, a thrift store and a senior lounge.

The first move-in slot was held Friday morning at 320 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc and there are plans for more in the coming days.

One community member donated 45 boxes of antiques from her store to the Senior’s Club.

The Senior’s Club creates activities for seniors and different types of clubs for people to enjoy.

“People going through hard times, if they need to get some supplies, they can come here and get some essentials supplies or they can perhaps get something out of the thrift store that we have that will help them,” said David Tekaat, Senior’s Club founder and chairman.

The club plans on having a soft open of the thrift store near the end of April and a grand opening in May.

To volunteer, email David Tekaat at lompocseniorclub@yahoo.com.