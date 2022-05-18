Watch
Lompoc to host Movies in the Park this summer

The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division
The City of Lompoc is inviting the community to free movies in the park this summer.

The city's Parks and Recreation Division will play the free movies at Ryon Memorial Park, starting in June.

The flicks will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the park, and there will be three dates available to those who want to attend.

The first of the summer series is Disney's "Encanto" on Friday, June 24.

Next is "Spiderman: No Way Home" on Saturday, July 9, and last is "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.

The city says the showings will begin at dusk and families are welcome to bring chairs, blankets and their favorite movie snacks.

Some snacks will also be available for purchase.

