Lompoc to host skate competition for avid skaters

The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division will host its annual skateboard competition on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The city is inviting avid skaters and the community to watch the contest.

The competition will be at the Lompoc Skate Park at 305 W. College Ave.

It's open to all skaters ages 7 and older.

The Parks and Recreation Division says it will give prizes in each category and age group. It also says participants must comply with the rules of the skate park and wear proper safety equipment.

Check-in for the competition will start at 10 a.m. and the contest will begin at 11 a.m.

The division says the cost will be $5 per event.

In addition, the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division says it encourages event pre-registration, but on-site registration will also be accepted.

To register for the skate park competition, click here.