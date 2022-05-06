Watch
Community

Actions

Lompoc Valley Medical Center celebrating National Nurses Week

LVMC nurses 2 .jpeg
LVMC
LVMC nurses being treated to massages Thursday as part of National Nurses Week
LVMC nurses 2 .jpeg
Posted at 9:26 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 12:26:43-04

It’s the start of National Nurses Week and Lompoc Valley Medical Center is among places recognizing nurses and thanking them for all they do.

Thursday, the hospital treated nurses to massages, a beer giveaway and other treats, including a nacho bar and non-alcoholic margaritas.

LVMC beer giveaway.jpeg
LVMC during a beer giveaway as part of National Nurses Week

Friday there will be cake and punch for nurses at all LVMC facilities and Saturday is a family event that includes a chili cook-off.

National Nurses Day is Friday and National Nurses Week officially begins May 6 and ends May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

LVMC nurses .jpeg
LVMC nurses celebrating National Nurses Week

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png