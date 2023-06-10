Watch Now
Lompoc Valley Medical Center chooses its CCC Flower Festival King and Queen

Kenneth Fleming and Shirley Duckett were crowned King and Queen for the Lompoc Valley Medical Center comprehensive care center's Flower Festival 2023.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 20:48:47-04

The royal court has been chosen for the Annual Lompoc Valley Medical Center Flower Festival.

Shirley Duckett and Kenneth Flemming were crowned this year's Queen and King respectively.

Lompoc's Flower Festival Queen of 2022, McKenna Bohard, crowned the two Friday, after they were chosen by the comprehensive care center staff.

The annual Flower Festival will be held June 22 - 25 at Ryon Park.

There will be carnival, arts and crafts, commercial vendors and food booths available on all four days of the event.

On June 24, the annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting on H Street.

Duckett and Flemming will take part in the parade, seated atop the comprehensive care center float.

Click here to learn about the 2023 Lompoc City Flower Festival.

