Lompoc Valley Medical Center chooses its CCC Flower Festival King and Queen

The royal court has been chosen for the Annual Lompoc Valley Medical Center Flower Festival.

Shirley Duckett and Kenneth Flemming were crowned this year's Queen and King respectively.

Lompoc's Flower Festival Queen of 2022, McKenna Bohard, crowned the two Friday, after they were chosen by the comprehensive care center staff.

The annual Flower Festival will be held June 22 - 25 at Ryon Park.

There will be carnival, arts and crafts, commercial vendors and food booths available on all four days of the event.

On June 24, the annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting on H Street.

Duckett and Flemming will take part in the parade, seated atop the comprehensive care center float.

