Lompoc Valley SpringFest & Flower Festival canceled for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of an annual Lompoc festival.

The Lompoc Valley SpringFest & Flower Festival, which is usually held in April at Ryon Park, announced Friday that due to the park not currently being rented out, the festival cannot take place this year.

In previous years, the multi-day festival included a parade, carnival rides, arts and crafts exhibitors, food booths and music.

All the floats for the parade are designed and constructed by local organizations, which use flowers and natural materials for the floats.

If not for the cancellations, it would have been the 69th year for the event.

The association says more information on an upcoming fundraiser is expected next month.

