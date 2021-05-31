Many attend Memorial Day ceremonies across the Central Coast

People across the Central Coast took part in Memorial Day events Monday.

While many events last year were canceled or held in a drive-thru format, most events were back to in-person this year.

In Santa Maria, people gathered at the Santa Maria Cemetery for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

KSBY A Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery

Another ceremony took place around the same time in Orcutt.

The program, hosted by American Legion Orcutt Post 53, included a flag ceremony, the singing of the National Anthem and key note speakers from Santa Maria police and Vandenberg Space Force Base.

One attendee estimates about 150 people gathered for the event.

Scott Davis A Memorial Day ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt

In Los Osos, community members were invited to come out between 10 a.m. and noon for a drive-thru event once again, and in San Luis Obispo, people and veterans were at the American Legion San Luis Obispo Post 66 for an event that included a flyover and wreath ceremony.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum also re-opened following the ceremony.

Many others packed the Faces of Freedom memorial in Atascadero for the annual ceremony there.

In Pismo Beach, about a dozen community members gathered at the Pismo Pier Monday morning only to find out this year’s ceremony was being held once again virtually this year.

While disappointed, they wanted to make the best of the situation.

The men and women, including City Councilmember Sheila Blake, joined together for an impromptu moment of silence and singing of the National Anthem.

They also shouted out the names of the service members they were remembering this Memorial Day.

KSBY People at the Pismo Pier Promenade singing the National Anthem Monday morning

In the afternoon, people gathered at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo ground for another ceremony.