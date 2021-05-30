Memorial Day events happening across the Central Coast

Several Memorial Day ceremonies will take place across the Central Coast Monday.

ATASCADERO

In Atascadero, a ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero will begin at noon.

LOS OSOS

In Los Osos, a drive-thru event is scheduled at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

SAN LUIS OBISPO

A Memorial Day event at the American Legion San Luis Obispo Post 66 will begin at 11 a.m.

Organizers say the event will include the history behind the holiday, flyover and more.

Accommodations are available for those wishing to remain in their vehicles.

A to-go hamburger and hot dog lunch will be served following the ceremony for $5 and also includes chips and a drink.

The American Legion is located at 1661 Mill St. in San Luis Obispo.

PISMO BEACH

In Pismo Beach, a ceremony will take place on the Pismo Pier starting at 11 a.m.

SANTA MARIA

In Santa Maria, a ceremony will begin at the Santa Maria Cemetery at 10 a.m.

ORCUTT

In Orcutt, people can attend a ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery starting at 11 a.m. Social distancing and mask distancing is required.

Know of other events taking place? Email us at news@ksby.com.