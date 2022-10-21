Mission Plaza hosts Great Pumpkin Contest

Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo hosted the 17th annual Great Pumpkin Contest Thursday evening.

Pumpkin growers from all over the Central Coast competed in several competition.

Those including the heaviest pumpkin, most beautiful pumpkin, and most unusual pumpkin.

Morro Bay resident and Cal Poly student Ty Evans won the heaviest pumpkin competition.

Evans’ pumpkin weighed 801 pounds.

“Oh, it's a blast. It's so much fun to see them just grow over the months and I really encourage anyone to just give it a try, it's not super hard, and if you don't feel like you have enough water you can just water it less and get a smaller pumpkin and that’s ok,” said Evans.

Evans received $750 for first place.

He told KSBY that he plans to send the prize money on seeds and fertilizer to grow a 1,000-pound pumpkin for next year’s competition.