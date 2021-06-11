More than 2k Santa Maria Joint Union High School district seniors graduate

The final of four graduation ceremonies for schools in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is taking place Friday afternoon.

The ceremonies for Delta, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools were held over the past two days.

Despite a challenging school year for many that included months of distance learning, more than 2,000 students qualified for graduation, including 568 at Santa Maria High.

"We are so proud of our graduates and all they have achieved and conquered these past four years. We wish them all the best as they go on to chase their dreams and move mountains,” said Righetti Principal Karen Rotondi.

Pioneer Valley Valedictorian Evelyn Letona Robles graduated with a 4.36 GPA and will be attending Yale.

Salutatorian Roann Mae Lampitoc had a 4.26 GPA and will be attending Cal Poly.

