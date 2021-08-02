National Night Out comes to the Central Coast

Communities across the United States will come together on Tuesday for National Night Out, an event that seeks to boost connections between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Several Central Coast communities are holding outdoor celebrations to celebrate.

The City of Morro Bay invites the community to join them for a barbecue at Cloisters Park at Coral Ave. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Their event will include booths, exhibitions and safety tips from the police department and public safety partners.

Atascadero is hosting National Night Out at the Sunken Gardens at 6505 El Camino Real from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be the city's third annual National Night Out celebration, and they will be serving hot dogs, chips and water to attendees. The food is provided by the Atascadero Grocery Outlet.

Grover Beach will be celebrating the evening while they host the ribbon cutting for the new 16th St. Park playground. Their event will include food, music, a reptile petting zoo and photo opportunities with costumed Storm Troopers. It will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1700 Mentone Ave.

Santa Maria Police Department is hosting their evening at Acquistapace Park at 1921 S. Western Ave. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. They will have free hot dogs and chips, informational booths, youth activities and live music.

In Carpinteria, the event will take place at the 800-block of Linden Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. Sheriff's Office staff and law enforcement partners will be there to talk to community members. Donuts the dog, the Carpinteria Skate Park and DJ Marco will be joining in the activities. Refreshments will be provided by a community donor.

National Night Out is in its 38th year. A list of communities hosting events across the nation is available on the organization's website.