Nearly 70 Central Coast residents receive free health care services at Templeton "Hope Clinic"

Nearly 55 Central Coast residents received free dental care services on Sunday at a Templeton "Hope Clinic."

Over a dozen dentists and nearly 40 volunteers helped provide services for the Hope clinic was hosted by the Templeton Hills Seventh-Day Adventist church.

The 54 dental patients who received care are valued by Dr. Jeffery Kahler’s dental office at $25,461. In addition to those dental care patients, there were 15 patients who received foot care which was valued at $2,250.

"There's definitely a need in this area for services and there's a pretty large underserved population locally," Kahler told KSBY. "And we're just happy to be able to provide that for people in need. We don't treat anybody here any different than if they were paying customers and they're getting high-level care."

The clinic gave people the chance to also receive free health screenings, and physical therapy for no charge.