New organization organizing events in Arroyo Grande

A non-profit organization has formed in Arroyo Grande to help bring more community events to the village.

The Arroyo Grande Village Association formed after many events were cancelled.

“After COVID, just getting everyone back together and getting a life back, breathing fresh air and just having people walk the village. It's a beautiful place down here, the businesses suffered during the shutdowns, and just bringing back what we had before,” said Krista Bandy, the Arroyo Grande Village Association President.

The AGVA will host their first event on October 31, called Halloween in the Village.

The event will shut down streets in the village while businesses hand out candy.

Businesses from other parts of the Central Coast are also invited to participate.

The AGVA’s next event will be on November 5, the Arroyo Grande Beer and Wine Festival.

30 local breweries and 10 local wineries will be participating in the festival.

AGVA officials say volunteers are needed to the event.

Future events the AGVA is planning include a 4th of July event, a monthly clean up of the village, and a strawberry festival.