New SLOMA exhibitions set to premiere after reopening at end of May

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art is reopening at the end of May, holding its first public show since the beginning of the pandemic.

The multimedia group exhibition, Atmospheres Deep, examines coastal areas above and below the ocean's surface and the impact humans have on the ocean.

The exhibition also examines the real and psychological pressure we face relating to climate change.

Museum directors say the works selected for this exhibition simulate the feelings of increased atmospheric pressure experienced while exploring the ocean.

Atmospheres Deep premieres Saturday, May 29, and runs through Sunday, August 1.

Upon reopening, the museum will have new hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.

“SLOMA is thrilled to be reopening to our public so we can continue our mission of being accessible, relevant and exciting to the community we serve,” said Leann Standish, Executive Director of SLOMA. “The California Central Coast region benefits so much from the ecological beauty and diversity of the ocean. Atmospheres Deep will really strike a cord with our regional audiences and highlight important issues."

SLOMA is hosting a Zoom panel discussion on June 23 from 6-7 p.m. Interested parties can sign up on the exhibition web page.

SLOMA is launching "Gallery on the Go", free art activities for families every second Saturday. The activity is designed to provoke thought about ocean byproducts and sustainable art materials.

SLOMA is also hosting Objectifying, featuring the sculptures of Elisa Ortega Montilla.

The mixed-media sculptures in this exhibition focus on the fundamentals of who she is, her feminism, commitment to sustainability, and feelings of acculturation from living in the U.S. while maintaining her Spanish identity.

Objectifying premieres on May 29, and runs through June 27.