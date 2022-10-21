Nightmare from Main Street open in downtown Paso Robles

A scary Halloween attraction is now open in downtown Paso Robles.

The Nightmare from Main Street moved from Templeton to 828 14th Street, Paso Robles.

There are 6,000 square feet of scares at this new location, including clowns, Michael Myers, and the vortex of doom.

“It was awesome. It was super scary, I mean like it’s the scariest haunted house I’ve ever been to,” said Liam McGee.

The Nightmare from Main Street will be open on October 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A lights on tour with no jump scares will take place on October 23 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person.

A VIP ticket is $30 and allows you to cut the line.