The turkey trot is returning to north San Luis Obispo County this Thanksgiving.

The 4th annual North County Turkey Trot will start at 9:00 a.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park.

There is a suggested $20 donation to participate.

All proceeds raised will go towards the El Camino Homeless Organization.

Ahead of Thursday’s turkey trot, the Mayor of Atascadero made a special pardon.

Mayor Heather Moreno pardoned the turkey trot’s mascot Mr. Turkey during tonight's city council meeting.