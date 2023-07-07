Old SLO Trolley operating in downtown San Luis Obispo

The Old SLO Trolley made its return to downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday night.

City officials say the trolley is back to make it easier for people to come downtown and to the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market.

The trolley will go up and down Monterey St. and Marsh St. every Thursday night this summer, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Here is a list of the trolley stops:

· La Cuesta Inn

· Monterey at Grand

· Monterey at Grove

· Monterey at California

· Monterey at Toro

· Monterey at Osos

· Nipomo at Higuera

· Marsh at Broad

· Marsh at Chorro

· Marsh at Osos

· Santa Rosa at Higuera

· Peach Tree Inn

The trolley is expected to be at each stop every 20 minutes.