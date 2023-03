The oldest living alumni of Mission College Prep in San Luis Obispo turned 99 years old Wednesday.

A group of current students at the school visited Lucille Mello and celebrated her birthday with her.

Mello said she was grateful to have attended the school.

"I am grateful for my Catholic education because it made me the person I am today," Mello said.

Mello was one of only eight people in the graduating class of 1942.