Orchid Fest 2023 kicks off in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden and Five Cities Orchid Society's Orchid Fest 2023 kicked off in San Luis Obispo Saturday.

The event takes place Saturday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Chorro Regional Park. The park is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road in San Luis Obispo.

Orchid Fest features flowers by seven of California's talented orchid growers and hybridizes, organizers said, including San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, Sunset Valley Orchids, Ambriz Kingdom of Plants, Orchid Design, SLO Orchids, Orchids of Los Osos, and CalCoast Orchids.

One local resident who attended the event said he used to have a lot of orchids and came to "resupply".

"I like Phalaenopsis because they are easy to take care of," said Sam Peck, a Cayucos resident. "They sometimes bloom a couple of times a year, and the flowers last a long time."

Organizers said the Five Cities Orchid Society has hosted annual orchid shows and sales for 28 years.

Admission to the event is free and parking costs $3 per car.

