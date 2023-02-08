Orcutt Bakery reopens after storm damage repairs

You can now get some sweet treats once again in Orcutt.

Orcutt Bakery reopened after being closed for more than 20 days because of storm damage.

The bakery reopened over the weekend and the owner says the response from the community has been unbelievable.

"Almost record sales for that weekend. We didn't even get our name out that much, but the people who saw it definitely came out, supported us. We sold out on Sunday. I think at 3:00 we had to put up the sign, which is so much nicer than the sign that says closed," said Orcutt Bakery co-owner Shawn Gerber.

The bakery owner also says the reopening was made possible with the help of financial support from the community.

The bakery received $8,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, which allowed them to put in new flooring and a brand new bathroom.