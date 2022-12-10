Original ballet set to premiere Saturday

A local performing arts studio is set to debut a new ballet on Saturday.

Flex Performing Arts held tech rehearsals this week for the new ballet Storytellers.

The holiday show is written and directed by the company’s co-owner and artistic director Brianna Deveraux-Allen.

The ballet is based on a children’s story she wrote while in college.

It’s been in the works for more than a year.

“This has been a massive undertaking. It's costumes, and it’s props, and it’s choreography, and it's finding music. It's just a huge production. A lot of pieces come together, a lot of people have come together to make it happen. It’s just been a real community effort and that's really wonderful,” said Deveraux-Allen.

The two performances will be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Clark Center for Performing Arts at Arroyo Grande High School.

The company plans for it to be an annual show.

Tickets can be found here.

