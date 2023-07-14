Paso Robles animal sanctuary gearing up for annual fundraiser this fall

A local animal sanctuary is gearing up for its second annual fundraiser.

From The Heart Animal Sanctuary is located in Paso Robles and currently has about 15 Huskies, most of which have been rescued from San Luis Obispo County Animal Services.

Leslie Thomas, the sanctuary’s director, says some of the dogs were surrendered by their owners but others were strays and never claimed.

They also have a herd of goats, sheep and horses along with a cow, alpaca and some mini donkeys and cats.

Thomas says the cost to feed livestock prevents them from taking in too many hay-eating animals.

The non-profit also houses a pony that does some promotional visits. It visited a class at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center earlier this week.

“What's fun is the students are able to learn about the actual animal, the certain characteristics, and then how to be an artist, just drawing simple forms, because I believe that every person has the capable, the capability of being an artist. It's just kind of learning certain techniques and then the styles. We're all drawing the same thing, but every style is totally different,” said Joe Thomas, an art teacher at the Paso Robles Youth Art Center and also a part of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary.

The Celebration of Art & Animals fundraiser is happening Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. at the sanctuary.

There will be live music, face painting, a paint bar where you can draw and paint your favorite animal, a pony, goat and other farm animals, cowboy and roping fun, a blacksmith demo, jungle gym, silent auction, and Pacific Wildlife Care will also make an appearance.

Admission is $10.

From The Heart's mission is "to rescue special needs animals who find themselves in peril, to rehab them if necessary and then give them a forever home at the Sanctuary," according to its website.

