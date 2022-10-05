Paso Robles Police Department participating in pink patch fundraiser

A Central Coast police department is joining in the fight against breast cancer.

The Paso Robles Police Department will be wearing pink patches this month, which promotes the fight against breast cancer.

This is the Paso Robles Police Department’s first-time taking part in the pink patch program.

Officers decided to take part in the fundraiser after one of their own was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Over the years I’ve seen other agencies have the pink patches and I always thought that was really cool, even before i had breast cancer, but it’s very special that my department supports me and the campaign against cancer,” said Andrea Fletes, a records clerk with the Paso Robles Police Department.

Fletes says she is in complete remission.

The pink patches are for sale for $10 each, with all proceeds going towards breast cancer organizations.

The Paso Robles Police Department says it has sold 150 already.