More public swim opportunities will be available over the coming weeks at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria.

That includes evening swimming lessons for both children and adults through Oct. 28.

Recreation swim takes place at the center Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 22.

Lap swim also takes place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

