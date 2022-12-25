Peoples' Kitchen served holiday meals on Christmas Eve

Peoples' Kitchen in South County served holiday meals on Christmas Eve.

Volunteer groups around the community help prepare meals for 40-70 people every day.

Some toiletries and clothing were also given to those in need.

Volunteers say everyone is welcome to join.

"It may not be that they are homeless," Rhonda Scattini, a volunteer, said. "Maybe you just don't have money for your meal and we are here to fill in and address that need."

People's Kitchen has been serving meals every day for 23 years.

Meals are served between 12-12:30 p.m. at 946 Rockaway Ave. in Grover Beach.