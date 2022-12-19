PG&E announces $200,000 in scholarships for California students

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced more than $200,000 in college scholarships available to students in Northern and Central California.

More than 150 scholarships are available through PG&E’s employee resource groups and engineering network groups.

The funds for the scholarships are raised through employee donations, fundraising events, and the company’s employee giving program Campaign for the Community.

Each scholarship winner will receive an award ranging from $500 to $6,000.

Applications for the scholarships are due by February 24, 2023.

A link to apply can be found here.

Since 1989, PG&E has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to thousands of California students.