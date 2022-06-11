Pismo Beach OSH to host grand reopening

Pismo Beach's Outdoor Hardware Supply (OSH) is participating in a grand reopening on Saturday, June 11.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m.

Those who attend the event will have the chance to get 20% off everything in store. The offer is for one day only.

OSH says it invites all community members to celebrate with one-day deals, giveaways and games in-store.

As part of the grand reopening, OSH will also have refreshments and snack samples available.

The store says there will also be product demos, vendor reps and local radio stations broadcasting at the event.

For kids, face painting and balloons will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OSH says there will be a chance for participants to win and take home a Comfort-Aire 10,000 BTU air conditioner for just $383.99 on Saturday.

In addition, there will a scavenger hunt to win a $100 gift card.