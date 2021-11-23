Pismo Beach Police prep to serve over 2,000 Thanksgiving meals in the community

Police officers in Pismo Beach are preparing to serve Thanksgiving meals to the community for the 38th year running.

The Pismo Beach Police Officer's Association will be serving to-go meals from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. at the Pismo Beach Veteran's Hall, located at 780 Bello St.

"It's always great to be a part of the community," Pismo Beach Police Sergeant Anthony Hernandez told KSBY. "And with the community that has respect for its law enforcement, it's a really good opportunity for us to give back."

Officers expect walk-ins at the Veterans Hall. Additionally, they will be dropping off delivery meals from 1 to 4 p.m.

Any leftover meals will be shared with the homeless shelter and homeless coalitions in the area, Hernandez says.

"We end up serving about 2,000 to 2,500 meals," Hernandez said.

Although this year's Thanksgiving meal will not offer a sit-down dinner as it has in years past, it marks the return to full community meals, after a COVID spike seen in November 2020 forced officers to adjust their plans.