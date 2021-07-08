Portable theme park returns for second round of fun in Santa Maria

A theme park is now open for the second time in a row this month in Santa Maria.

Helm and Sons Amusements Inc. has brought "The Greatest Portable Theme Park” to the Santa Maria Fairpark.

It first opened for four days last week and is open again Thursday, July 8, through Sunday, July 11.

The Fairpark says the response to the theme park last week and weekend was “overwhelming.”

General admission tickets to the park include entry, live entertainment, unlimited carnival rides and more. Theme park hours are from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is $40 for adults and $30 for children 10 years of age and under.

Thursday, people can enjoy two entries for the price of one with BOGO day.

A Monster Truck Thunder Show is also taking place Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and is free with paid admission.

Helm and Sons Amusements Inc. requires attendees to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing and face coverings.

For more information on the theme park, visit the company's website.

