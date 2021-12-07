Public invited to paint fence pickets for SLO Botanical Garden

Community members are invited to come out to the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden on Saturday for a painting party in support of the continued development of the children's garden.

The garden, located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. in San Luis Obispo, is hosting the "Pickets for Programs" event as a way to create a unique, colorful picket fence to surround the children's section of the garden.

The pickets can be purchased by emailing Dara@slobg.org or call (805) 541-1400 x 302. A single picket costs $75 or you can purchase 5 for $300.

The pickets will stay at the garden for three years and there are opportunities to renew or repaint your picket if you would like.

All proceeds raised by the picket painting will help fund the children's garden.