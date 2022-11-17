Rabo Agrifinance joined students in making food baskets

A local business and FFA students came together to help provide meals for central coast residents in need this Thanksgiving.

Rabo Agrifinance and Arroyo Grande FFA students assembled food baskets with various items, which will be delivered to 150 local families at the high school and elementary levels.

"We are so proud at Rabo Agrifinance to be feeding the world and helping our farmers and local communities in doing that. And so this project is near and dear to our hearts and our mission at Rabo Agrifinance," said Jill Jelacich, Rabo Agrifinance General Manager.

More than 175 Rabo AgriFinance employees collaborated with students in teams.

"I'm so happy that I get to be here and help families in need because I know what it's like to be in need and helping these people. I know it'll make their Thanksgiving amazing," said Arroyo Grande High School Junior Brooklynn Noble.

Rabo Agrifinance is a financial services provider for agricultural producers and agribusinesses in the U.S.