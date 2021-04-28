Watch
Community

Actions

Ralph Dunlap Elementary receives large plant donation for classroom projects, instruction

items.[0].image.alt
LMVC
Dunlap plant donations.PNG
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 17:13:23-04

Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in the Orcutt area is celebrating Earth Day after receiving a vegetable plant donation.

The Lake Marie Valley Club membership director says Plantel Nurseries donated various plants to the club to sell as a fundraiser for Earth Day. The remaining plants were then given to Ralph Dunlap.

The school is planning to use the 1,887 vegetable plants for classroom projects and instruction.

Plants will also be distributed to families getting school lunches and teachers interested in starting a garden.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7