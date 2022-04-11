Reading challenge for kids kicks off at Paso Robles Library

Kids ages 5 to 12 can complete a reading challenge and win a prize, Paso Robles City Library officials announced Monday.

The "Spring into a New Book" challenge kicks off April 15 and runs through April 22.

Participants need to read a total of 90 minutes during the week and track their progress on Beanstack. Once finished, kids can visit the Paso Robles City Library to get a certificate and a prize.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District elementary students can bring a certificate to school for an extra treat, organizers say.

"Don't forget that all reading counts! Sports magazines, graphic novels, audiobooks in the car or that giant Guinness Book of World Records all count toward your 90-minute goal," Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey said.

The library is located at 1000 Spring St. in Paso Robles. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.