Record number of students graduate from Allan Hancock College

Allan Hancock College celebrated the return of an in-person commencement ceremony Friday.

Following two years of drive-through graduation events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hancock says a record 1,490 students graduated this semester.

Nearly 500 of those students took part in Friday’s 101st commencement ceremony on the athletic field at Hancock’s Santa Maria campus.

“I know the last couple of years have been challenging, but you rose to the challenge, and I know that each of you is well-prepared to achieve greatness after you walk across this stage today,” said Hancock Board of Trustees President Jeffery Hall. “I hope you will look back on your time here at Hancock with both fondness and pride.”

Hancock says 2,213 associate degrees were earned along with 959 certificates of achievement across 101 different majors.

“The 101st graduating class also boasted the highest transfer rate to Cal Poly SLO, 68 percent, with a total of 186 Bulldog graduates committed to becoming Mustangs in the fall,” according to a press release.

“You have worked tirelessly to finish your education while struggling through an unprecedented pandemic, economic turmoil, and grappling with social strife not seen in decades,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “You persevered because you knew the value of an education. As Hancock graduates, you are the future of our community and I know you will go on to change your odds, your family’s odds, and our community’s odds.”

Summer classes at Allan Hancock begin June 13.

For more information on the community college, click here.