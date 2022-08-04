Recreation center starts back-to-school give-away

A local recreation center is helping kids prepare ahead of the start of the school year.

Hop's Bounce House in Atascadero started its back-to-school supply pickup on Wednesday.

The business is giving away numerous school supplies, including backpacks, paper, folders, pencils, markers, crayons and insulated lunch boxes.

All items are being given away for free and no admission is required to pick items up.

KSBY spoke to Hop's Bounce House owner, David Shepherd, about what the give-away means to him.

"Knowing that moms and dads can make sure their kids are taken care of, without having to... It's just taking one thing off of their plate and that's what matters to me", said Shepherd.

The supply pickup will be available until school begins or until they run out of supplies.