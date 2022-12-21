Red Cross looking for blood donors during holidays

The American Red Cross of Santa Barbara County is asking donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood before the new year.

The need for blood donors comes as many of those traveling for the holidays are likely to delay their blood donations until the new year.

Red Cross officials say that the need for blood remains constant during this period, and it is crucial for donors to give blood now, so hospital have the blood they need into the new year.

As a thank you, all who come to give blood through January 2 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donations opportunities in Santa Barbara County are:

December 23 at 2707 State St., Santa Barbara

December 26 at 2707 State St., Santa Barbara

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app, by visiting the Red Cross website, or by calling 800-733-2767.